Detectives investigate death at downtown condo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are looking into a "suspicious death'' at a condominium in downtown San Diego.

Officers responded to a report of a death at a building in the 700 block of Front Street at about 2:30 p.m., San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but it has not been determined whether a homicide actually occurred, Tansey said.

He said he had no information on how the body was discovered, and no description of the victim was released.