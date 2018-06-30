Detectives investigate death at downtown condo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Detectives investigate death at downtown condo

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are looking into a "suspicious death'' at a condominium in downtown San Diego.

Officers responded to a report of a death at a building in the 700 block of Front Street at about 2:30 p.m., San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but it has not been determined whether a homicide actually occurred, Tansey said.

He said he had no information on how the body was discovered, and no description of the victim was released.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.