World Cup: National City police warn against street celebrations ahead of Mexico game

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - Police in National City, for the second time in a week, were asking soccer fans not to celebrate in roadways ahead of a game to be played by Mexico in the World Cup.
Police said after Mexico's last three victories in the tournament, many fans have congregated peacefully on Highland Avenue -- with some exceptions.
"Unfortunately, some fans have chosen to leave the safety of sidewalks and parking lots to celebrate in the roadways in traffic," the National City Police Department said in a statement.
"These types of actions are not only dangerous for fans, but also for motorists who may have to maneuver around fans and other vehicles. These types of celebrations impact local businesses, commuters, public bus transportation, and emergency vehicles."
Mexico lost to Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday, but a surprise upset by South Korea over Germany left Mexico in second place in Group F, and they will face off against Group E winner Brazil at 7 a.m. Pacific time Monday.
It will be a pivotal game for Mexico -- the team has made it to the round of 16 in the last six World Cup tournaments, but has failed advance any further each time.
RELATED COVERAGE
Police in National City, for the second time in a week, were asking soccer fans not to celebrate in roadways ahead of a game to be played by Mexico in the World Cup.
It's been one month since the 2018 San Diego County Fair opened its gates to the public. It's been a "sweet" run but now we're down to the final few days of the fun and fried food.
As the calendar flipped to July at midnight Sunday, a number of new laws went into effect. Two big ones involve the packaging of pot products and cracking down on rideshare drivers who have a few drinks before transporting passengers.
Rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft are facing a new California law that is designed to protect passengers. The law limits the amount of alcohol drivers can have in their system while on the job.
A driver for Lyft allegedly got into a fight with a customer and stabbed him, and then was arrested by police and had his Lyft- driving privileges lifted by the company Sunday.
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook declared their love for one another in sweet vows they exchanged at their wedding in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday.
Firefighters found a body after responding to a small brush fire in an open area near Santee Lakes on Saturday afternoon.
Police are looking into the "suspicious death" of a female at a condominium in downtown San Diego on Saturday, authorities said.