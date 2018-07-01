World Cup: National City police warn against street celebrations ahead of Mexico game

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - Police in National City, for the second time in a week, were asking soccer fans not to celebrate in roadways ahead of a game to be played by Mexico in the World Cup.



Police said after Mexico's last three victories in the tournament, many fans have congregated peacefully on Highland Avenue -- with some exceptions.



"Unfortunately, some fans have chosen to leave the safety of sidewalks and parking lots to celebrate in the roadways in traffic," the National City Police Department said in a statement.



"These types of actions are not only dangerous for fans, but also for motorists who may have to maneuver around fans and other vehicles. These types of celebrations impact local businesses, commuters, public bus transportation, and emergency vehicles."



Mexico lost to Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday, but a surprise upset by South Korea over Germany left Mexico in second place in Group F, and they will face off against Group E winner Brazil at 7 a.m. Pacific time Monday.



It will be a pivotal game for Mexico -- the team has made it to the round of 16 in the last six World Cup tournaments, but has failed advance any further each time.

