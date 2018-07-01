New California laws in effect pertain to rideshare drivers, marijuana dispensaries

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As the calendar flipped to July at midnight Sunday, a number of new laws went into effect. Two big ones involve the packaging of pot products and cracking down on rideshare drivers who have a few drinks before transporting passengers.
The new packaging was being used starting Sunday for products at marijuana dispensaries like Urban Leaf in the Morena area. Six months after California legalized cannabis sales, the state is instituting new regulations for the packaging starting July 1.
"The new requirements are a child resistant package moving forward July 1, along with a unique identifier, license information, who made it, who grew it," said an employee at Urban Leaf.
The law also bans any product that regulators think might be marketed toward children - like gummies and other edibles. Stores must destroy all products of that kind that didn't sell before July 1.
Behind the scenes, manufacturers must test products for pesticides and chemicals.
"We're trying to take the hit as much as we can, but there is a potential for some slight price increase as we get a price increase as well," said Urban Leaf founder Will Senn.
With another new law, the state is also cracking down on drivers who carry passengers for a charge - like Uber or Lyft.
Starting Sunday, it's illegal for those drivers to drive with a blood alcohol level higher than .04.
"People count on these drivers to get them home when they've been drinking, they don't expect them to be drinking," said San Diego Police Office John Perdue. "They should be held to that standard of a lower BAC level."
Officer Perdue says three rideshare drivers were arrested recently at checkpoints with blood alcohol levels above .08.
The new limit is half that and already the standard for commercial drivers. The state decided to expand it as a way to keep roads safer.
"I've had a driver, me personally, had a rideshare driver blow under the .08 so no enforcement was taken, but I personally advised him the dangers of what he was doing," said Perdue.
RELATED COVERAGE
Police in National City, for the second time in a week, were asking soccer fans not to celebrate in roadways ahead of a game to be played by Mexico in the World Cup.
It's been one month since the 2018 San Diego County Fair opened its gates to the public. It's been a "sweet" run but now we're down to the final few days of the fun and fried food.
As the calendar flipped to July at midnight Sunday, a number of new laws went into effect. Two big ones involve the packaging of pot products and cracking down on rideshare drivers who have a few drinks before transporting passengers.
Rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft are facing a new California law that is designed to protect passengers. The law limits the amount of alcohol drivers can have in their system while on the job.
A driver for Lyft allegedly got into a fight with a customer and stabbed him, and then was arrested by police and had his Lyft- driving privileges lifted by the company Sunday.
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook declared their love for one another in sweet vows they exchanged at their wedding in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday.
Firefighters found a body after responding to a small brush fire in an open area near Santee Lakes on Saturday afternoon.
Police are looking into the "suspicious death" of a female at a condominium in downtown San Diego on Saturday, authorities said.