Many turn out for final weekend of the San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's been one month since the 2018 San Diego County Fair opened its gates to the public. It's been a "sweet" run but now we're down to the final few days of the fun and fried food.

News 8's Monique Griego experienced the fair for the first time Sunday and shares what folks were doing with their final fair days.

At the San Diego County Fair, you'll typically find two kinds of people: those who like to scream and those who don't.

"I'm not a huge fan of anything that makes me motion sick," said one patron. "I'm too old for that stuff. I like the log rides."

That's what makes the fair such an attraction - it really has a little something for everyone.

"It's the food, the atmosphere, the rides, all the games," said one fair-goer. "[It's] a lot of fun."

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people descended upon the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the final weekend of the fair's 2018 run.

"It's his first time and watching it through the eyes of a 4-year-old is pretty exciting," said the mother of Brady who came to the fair with one thing on his mind:

"Cotton candy," he said.

In a News 8 exclusive, our cameras were rolling the moment he tried it for the very first time. Of course, he loved it.

If food is what you're after there's no shortage of mouth-watering, belly-filling options.

"It's comfort food at the max; you just come and let it all hang out," said another fair fan. "I'm probably going to have trouble getting back to my truck."

Taking something home is exactly what Liam Pettit came to do.

"I'm going to put it somewhere special," Liam said of his new souvenir – a geode.

A new rock, new experiences and a lot of new memories – all in all a pretty good day at the fair.