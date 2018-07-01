Many turn out for final weekend of the San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's been one month since the 2018 San Diego County Fair opened its gates to the public. It's been a "sweet" run but now we're down to the final few days of the fun and fried food.
News 8's Monique Griego experienced the fair for the first time Sunday and shares what folks were doing with their final fair days.
At the San Diego County Fair, you'll typically find two kinds of people: those who like to scream and those who don't.
"I'm not a huge fan of anything that makes me motion sick," said one patron. "I'm too old for that stuff. I like the log rides."
That's what makes the fair such an attraction - it really has a little something for everyone.
"It's the food, the atmosphere, the rides, all the games," said one fair-goer. "[It's] a lot of fun."
On Sunday, tens of thousands of people descended upon the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the final weekend of the fair's 2018 run.
"It's his first time and watching it through the eyes of a 4-year-old is pretty exciting," said the mother of Brady who came to the fair with one thing on his mind:
"Cotton candy," he said.
In a News 8 exclusive, our cameras were rolling the moment he tried it for the very first time. Of course, he loved it.
If food is what you're after there's no shortage of mouth-watering, belly-filling options.
"It's comfort food at the max; you just come and let it all hang out," said another fair fan. "I'm probably going to have trouble getting back to my truck."
Taking something home is exactly what Liam Pettit came to do.
"I'm going to put it somewhere special," Liam said of his new souvenir – a geode.
A new rock, new experiences and a lot of new memories – all in all a pretty good day at the fair.
Police in National City, for the second time in a week, were asking soccer fans not to celebrate in roadways ahead of a game to be played by Mexico in the World Cup.
It's been one month since the 2018 San Diego County Fair opened its gates to the public. It's been a "sweet" run but now we're down to the final few days of the fun and fried food.
As the calendar flipped to July at midnight Sunday, a number of new laws went into effect. Two big ones involve the packaging of pot products and cracking down on rideshare drivers who have a few drinks before transporting passengers.
Rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft are facing a new California law that is designed to protect passengers. The law limits the amount of alcohol drivers can have in their system while on the job.
A driver for Lyft allegedly got into a fight with a customer and stabbed him, and then was arrested by police and had his Lyft- driving privileges lifted by the company Sunday.
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook declared their love for one another in sweet vows they exchanged at their wedding in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday.
Firefighters found a body after responding to a small brush fire in an open area near Santee Lakes on Saturday afternoon.
Police are looking into the "suspicious death" of a female at a condominium in downtown San Diego on Saturday, authorities said.