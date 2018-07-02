July is National Ice Cream Month!

(SAN DIEGO) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream -- for the entire month of July!

Did you know that the first known ice cream recipe was handwritten in the recipe book of Lady Anne Fanshawe in 1665, and it was flavored with orange flower water, mace, or ambergris – an intestinal slurry puked up by sperm whales? Ice cream sure has (thankfully) come a long way since it was flavored with whale vomit!

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, on Sunday, July 15 and Monday, July 16, guests who purchase an ice cream cone at CREAM will get a second cone free! CREAM is best known for its warm and handcrafted ice cream sandwiches, made with super-premium ice cream, along with other innovative treats like the Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie Cakes and the CREAM Taco.

Click below to find a CREAM near you!