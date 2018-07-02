MTS to use enhanced Sunday schedule for Independence Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - MTS will primarily run a Sunday service schedule in San Diego on the Fourth of July to accommodate the 250,000-person influx expected for the Big Bay Boom fireworks show, the transit provider announced Monday.
Enhanced service on the Sycuan Green Line between SDCCU Stadum and downtown begins at 3:22 p.m. Trains will depart every seven minutes until the start of the fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Parking will be free and plentiful at the stadium, as well as other park-and-ride lots through the system, according to MTS.
On the UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line, trains will depart every 15 minute throughout the day.
MTS recommends several fireworks viewing locations along the trolley line, including Little Italy, the Santa Fe Depot, Seaport Village, the Convention Center and the Gaslamp Quarter.
Frequent trolley service will resume for all three lines after fireworks conclude.
On Independence Day, MTS allows one person to ride free with a fare-paying customer on all routes.
For more information, visit their website.
RELATED
MTS will primarily run a Sunday service schedule in San Diego on the Fourth of July to accommodate the 250,000-person influx expected for the Big Bay Boom fireworks show, the transit provider announced Monday.
Hundreds of people are expected to attend a "Free Our Future" event Monday to protest zero-tolerance immigration policies that have led to family separations and ramped up prosecutions.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.
As the calendar flipped to July at midnight Sunday, a number of new laws went into effect. Two big ones involve the packaging of pot products and cracking down on rideshare drivers who have a few drinks before transporting passengers.
Police in National City, for the second time in a week, were asking soccer fans not to celebrate in roadways ahead of a game to be played by Mexico in the World Cup.
Temperatures near or below average through Wednesday. Onshore flow and deepening the marine layer keeping temperatures cooler.
It's been one month since the 2018 San Diego County Fair opened its gates to the public. It's been a "sweet" run but now we're down to the final few days of the fun and fried food.
Rideshare drivers for Uber and Lyft are facing a new California law that is designed to protect passengers. The law limits the amount of alcohol drivers can have in their system while on the job.