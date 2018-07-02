Fabulous finds and summer fun essentials - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fabulous finds and summer fun essentials

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Summer is upon us and in San Diego that means more time outside, in the sun and at the beach.

Owner of Mama B. Designs, Nadine Bubeck stopped by Morning Extra to share some fabulous finds and summer fun essentials.

Nadine shared products and tips for trips to the beach, what to wear as the weather warms up and how to celebrate summer in style.

