San Diego ranks among best US cities to live in

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego ranks among some of the best cities in the United States to live in, according to a U.S. News and World Report list. Sunny San Diego ranked number 30 in their report of 125 Best Places to Live in the USA.

The report looked at a variety of metrics for each city including job market and quality of living. San Diego did well in many categories but was brought down by the expensive cost of living.

Unsurprisingly, our beautiful city got a perfect 10 in the "desirability" category.

The media company's profile of San Diego highlighted our range of activities from outdoor recreation to museums to entertainment venues. They also noted that San Diego offers the amenities of a large metro area, while maintaining strong community ties among our "patchwork of distinct neighborhoods."

Austin, Colorado Springs and Denver earned the top three spots on the list.

San Diego also ranked number 21 on a list of the 100 Best Places to Retire in the USA.