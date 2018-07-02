Classic San Diego restaurant with nostalgia on the menu - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Classic San Diego restaurant with nostalgia on the menu

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — You hear a lot about restaurants opening, then going out of business.

But have you heard about a restaurant opening and never closing? Ever!?

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in North Park at Rudford's Restaurant.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.