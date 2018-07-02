Classic San Diego restaurant with nostalgia on the menu

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — You hear a lot about restaurants opening, then going out of business.
But have you heard about a restaurant opening and never closing? Ever!?
In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in North Park at Rudford's Restaurant.
Opened in 1949... Rudford’s Restaurant has NEVER CLOSED. The front door doesn’t even have a key! We take you to the classic North Park diner in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @Rudfords pic.twitter.com/q3GPqQcZGS— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) July 2, 2018
Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.
You hear a lot about restaurants opening, then going out of business. But have you heard about a restaurant opening and never closing? Ever!?
After 20 years of bringing San Dieagans his microclimate forecast, News 8's beloved Matt Baylow is calling it a career. Jeff Zevely took a walk down memory lane with Matt and sends him off with heartfelt goodbyes from the newsroom in Wednesday's very special Zevely Zone.
Life can get pretty busy for parents: you've got the kids, a full-time job, volunteering with the Boy Scouts - and then it's off to the opera. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Vista to meet a dad who has a hard time saying no - to anything.
It's history in the making for a deaf Encinitas boy and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of San Diego County. In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Mission Beach for a special day filled with fun with Taj and Nick.
People across the world in 800 cities are celebrating Make Music Day on Thursday. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Carlsbad pulling some strings at the Museum of Making Music.
There's always one miraculous rescue that stands out in the career of a first-responder. In 1992, the CBS show "Rescue 911" recreated the near-death experience of a man in El Cajon who was shot in the heart with a nail gun.
A Serra Mesa man who says people look "unhappy" when they drive to work decided to do something about it - for three decades.
Have you ever had one of those days at work, when you just feel like you're flying high? In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at SeaWorld San Diego to meet the man who lights up the night in the theme park's Cirque Electrique.
A Fallbrook teenager was invited to a national guitar competition and took his first flight ever to Dallas.