World Cup Fever: Is San Diego ready for a soccer stadium now?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - With World Cup excitement taking over San Diego: is the city ready to embrace a new team and a new soccer stadium?

Come November voters will decide the fate of two measures that aim to transform the former Chargers stadium site in Mission Valley into a new stadium, possibly for football, soccer or both.

Watching the games on TV isn't how Landon Donovan is used to experiencing the FIFA World Cup. Widely regarded as one of the best U.S. Men's players of all time, he's competed in three world cups for team USA.

"Now that I truly just get to be a fan and watch, I love it," said Donovan. "I've always said I just want to sit and watch it."

Now living in San Diego, Donovan talked with News 8 about the energy the tournament brings to a city.

"The World Cup speaks for itself, even if you don't know much about soccer," he said. "If you watch the games, it's exciting. You sit around people who are excited and passionate about it."

All this buzz about soccer comes ahead of what could be major changes to San Diego's sports scene, and more specifically, the stadium site in Mission Valley.

Right now, there are two competing proposals for what to do with the land.

Donovan, in partnership with SoccerCity, is backing an initiative to turn the stadium and surrounding area into a sports entertainment district complete with a Major League Soccer stadium that could also be used for football.

"I've been longing for this in this country forever and now San Diego, as my hometown, I want to bring that here too," said Donovan.

SoccerCity organizers are also hosting a FIFA World Cup Championship viewing party on July 15.

But he's not the only one who thinks World Cup fever is furthering their cause.

John David Wicker is the athletic director for San Diego State University.

"I think it draws attention to the experience of sports," said Wicker. "What we're looking to do with our stadium is create a great experience around whatever it is that we're putting in the stadium."

The university is supporting a second proposal to use the land to build a new stadium for its football team, which could also be used for other sports including soccer, while turning the surrounding area into an expanded campus.

While it's unclear who will come out on top, both side are hoping all this soccer excitement swing things their way.

