Single-vehicle crash kills one in Bonsall

BONSALL (CNS) - A motorist was killed Monday afternoon in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on state Route 76 in Bonsall.

California Highway Patrol dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle veering off Route 76 at Thoroughbred Lane just after 3:35 p.m. The vehicle erupted in flames, burning both the car and nearby brush, according to the CHP.

Firefighters managed to get the fire out, but the driver had already died, North County Fire District spokesman John Buchanan said.

The driver could not be immediately identified.