Police: Driver flees scene of pedestrian crash in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were able to locate the driver who allegedly struck and seriously injured a pedestrian, then fled the scene Monday in Lincoln Park.

A 67-year-old woman was driving her Chevrolet Cavalier northbound on 47th Street around 1 p.m. when she struck a 33-year-old woman in the crosswalk at T Street, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, but officers found her and were investigating the incident.

It wasn't clear if the driver had been arrested, and there was no word on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.