Sailor found dead in barracks room, Naval Medical Center San Diego reports

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A sailor was found dead in his barracks room Monday, the Naval Medical Center San Diego reported. 

The Sailor's death is being withheld pending 24-hours after next-of-kin notification. The cause of death remains under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service, (NCIS). 

The Sailor was attached to the Naval Medical Center, but no other information was provided. 

