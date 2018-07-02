Sailor found dead in barracks room, Naval Medical Center San Diego reports

San Diegans on Monday continued to sound off and protest President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.
San Diegans will face potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and extreme heat throughout the region this week, the National Weather Service reported Monday.
San Diego County health officials Monday advised gay and bisexual men, homeless individuals and people with compromised immune systems that they could be at an increased risk for shigellosis, an intestinal disease.
Police were able to locate the driver who allegedly struck and seriously injured a pedestrian, then fled the scene Monday in Lincoln Park.
A motorist was killed Monday afternoon in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on state Route 76 in Bonsall.
Police arrested 10 demonstrators Monday at the "Free Our Future" protest in downtown San Diego against the Trump administration's zero-tolerance illegal immigration policies, mainly for draping a banner from the roof of the Westin hotel.
With World Cup excitement taking over San Diego: is the city ready to embrace a new team and a new soccer stadium? Come November voters will decide the fate of two measures that aim to transform the former Chargers stadium site in Mission Valley into a new stadium, possibly for football, soccer or both.
Residents in East County have been on high alert after seeing warnings online about a Bengal tiger on the loose in Boulevard. But now officials from the Fish and Wildlife Service say it's likely a hoax.