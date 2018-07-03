Immigration Debate: Justice Dept. facing deadlines to reunite families

FALLBROOK (NEWS 8) – San Diegans on Monday continued to sound off and protest President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

While several hundred-people marched through downtown San Diego, in Fallbrook a smaller crowd gathered but were just as determined to make their voice heard.

The small crowd of protesters gathered at the Fallbrook entrance into the Camp Pendleton Marine Base to sound off against the possibility of setting up overflow camps for families caught illegally crossing the border.

“At the end of the day, they do not belong here. They belong with their families and they don’t belong in concentration camps,” said Ciprano Vargas.

Fallbrook’s protest was also part of the “Free Our Future Movement” which also planned demonstrations in downtown San Diego and National City.

While a Trump supporting truck driver passed by, many were supporting the demonstrators in Fallbrook. “As you can see, there is some of the reception we know. There are people in this community who feel the same way,” said Ricardo Favela, a Fallbrook protester.

In June, the president signed an executive order to stop his own “zero tolerance policy.” As of last week, 2,500 children had been separated from families in the past two months and only 522 of them had been reunited.

Last week, a federal judge set deadlines for the Health and Human Services officials to reunite separated families. By this Friday, separated parents must have a way to contact their child. By July 10th, children under the age of five must be reunited with their parents. By July 26th, all children must be reunited with their parents.

The government has yet to announce how it would restrict minors from being detained longer than 20 days.

In Monday’s downtown San Diego protest, Police arrested ten demonstrators, mainly for draping a banner from the roof of the Westin hotel. In the downtown march, representatives from the Women's March also participated, along with members of 35 organizations including the Communication Workers of America, Movement for Black Lives, Dream Defenders, Faith Matters Network, Working Families Party and Jewish Voices for Peace.

