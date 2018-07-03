City leaders urge safety at beaches & parks for the holiday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Extreme heat and high surf in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this week, the National Weather Service said today.



High surf from Hurricane Fabio, is expected to create strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions, causing the NWS to issue a beach hazards statement for Wednesday evening through Friday evening.



Surf levels of 6-8 feet and as high as 12 feet will be possible, with surf peaking Thursday.



Even though the bulk of the swell generated by Hurricane Fabio over the next few days will be well offshore, the storm's wind field should spend sufficient time in the SoCal swell window for big surf to reach south-facing beaches by late Wed/Thu. https://t.co/Y9FNpNPUJh #cawx pic.twitter.com/7wVZcgujQu — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 3, 2018

A building system of high pressure over the southwestern United States was predicted to send temperatures soaring by Friday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued an excessive heat watch for San Diego County, along with much of the rest of Southern California, for Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to range anywhere from 103 to 108 degrees in Escondido and El Cajon on Friday, and Vista was expected to see temperatures as hot as 100.

Coastal areas will be a little cooler, with highs expected in the high 80s throughout the weekend, forecasters said.

San Diego County Deserts will remain hot all week with highs in the mid 100s everyday until Friday and a high of 118 degrees predicted for Borrego Springs.

Lifeguards say they are expecting over 700,000 people to flock to local beaches over the next 3-4 days.

Lifeguards want the public to know they will be out in full force all week and they say to be on the lookout for large waves and very strong rip currents. If you are not a strong swimmer, it is recommended that you swim near a lifeguard tower.