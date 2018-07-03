One man injured in attack in North Park

Mostly stagnant weather pattern will keep temperatures near or below average through Wednesday. Onshore flow will regulate temperatures along the coastal and inland communities.
Extreme heat and high surf in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this week, the National Weather Service said.
San Diegans on Monday continued to sound off and protest President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.
San Diego County health officials Monday advised gay and bisexual men, homeless individuals and people with compromised immune systems that they could be at an increased risk for shigellosis, an intestinal disease.
Police were able to locate the driver who allegedly struck and seriously injured a pedestrian, then fled the scene Monday in Lincoln Park.
A motorist was killed Monday afternoon in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on state Route 76 in Bonsall.