One man injured in attack in North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One man injured in attack in North Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities are responding in force in North Park after a fight and a report of a man down. 

The incident took place in the 4000 block of Oregon Street. 

A suspect has been taken out of the house on a gurney. The extent of the the injuries are unknown

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.