Man suffers serious injuries after hit and run accident in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police in El Cajon are trying to track down a car who hit a man crossing the street then fled. The accident occurred in the 500 block of Joey Avenue in El Cajon.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the car was silver, but there is no description of the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

