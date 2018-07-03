Have a Fabulous 4th for Less

(SAN DIEGO) - If you’d like to entertain tomorrow on the 4th of July, but have a tight budget, you're not alone and there are several ways to celebrate in style that won't break the bank!

Deborah Stallings Stumm founder of SuperMoms360.com & author of 'The Super Mom’s Guide to Simply Super Sweets & Treats for Every Season', is here to share some tips and tricks for inexpensive yet festive food, fun and décor!

Décor:

There are festive and frugal finds at dollar stores and the front end of your local retailers. Pick up inexpensive patriotic themed bowls, cups and tablecloths for your decor.

Create edible centerpieces using vases and containers you already have around the house along with some sweet treats.

Food

Berry Cheesecake Bites –These fresh berries were buy one, get one free at my local grocery store. Add a little cheesecake topping and colorful blueberries for a fun bite.

Rocket Pop Spritzers – Add summer nostalgia to your drinks by simply serving a sparkling beverage (flavored water, soda or champagne) and finish with a red, white and blue rocket pop to really make a splash.

Krispie Sparkler Pops – Make your crispy rice treats “pop” when you add festive frosting and sprinkles and serve them on a stick.

Red White & Blue Nachos – Layer blue corn tortilla chips, white Monterey jack cheese and salsa or fresh tomatoes.

USA Ice Cream Sandwiches – Hooray for these ever-so-easy ice cream sandwiches that are spruced up with super cute sprinkles.

Fun