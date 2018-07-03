Have a Fabulous 4th for Less - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Have a Fabulous 4th for Less

(SAN DIEGO) - If you’d like to entertain tomorrow on the 4th of July, but have a tight budget, you're not alone and there are several ways to celebrate in style that won't break the bank! 

Deborah Stallings Stumm founder of SuperMoms360.com & author of 'The Super Mom’s Guide to Simply Super Sweets & Treats for Every Season', is here to share some tips and tricks for inexpensive yet festive food, fun and décor!

Décor:

  • There are festive and frugal finds at dollar stores and the front end of your local retailers. Pick up inexpensive patriotic themed bowls, cups and tablecloths for your decor.
  • Create edible centerpieces using vases and containers you already have around the house along with some sweet treats.

Food

  • Berry Cheesecake Bites –These fresh berries were buy one, get one free at my local grocery store. Add a little cheesecake topping and colorful blueberries for a fun bite.
  • Rocket Pop Spritzers – Add summer nostalgia to your drinks by simply serving a sparkling beverage (flavored water, soda or champagne) and finish with a red, white and blue rocket pop to really make a splash.
  • Krispie Sparkler Pops – Make your crispy rice treats “pop” when you add festive frosting and sprinkles and serve them on a stick.
  • Red White & Blue Nachos – Layer blue corn tortilla chips, white Monterey jack cheese and salsa or fresh tomatoes.
  • USA Ice Cream Sandwiches – Hooray for these ever-so-easy ice cream sandwiches that are spruced up with super cute sprinkles.

Fun

  • Super Sponge Soakers – Soak up the sun and the savings when you make your own water toys out of simple household sponges. Splash away!
  • Party Cup Ping Pong – Using only party cups, water and ping pong balls, create multiple backyard game challenges for your guests to enjoy.

