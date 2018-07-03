Zip & Zoom on a thrilling ride around the bay on a Patriot Jet Boat

A record-breaking number of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the Fourth of July holiday, according to the American Automobile Association. While those nearly 40 million people can expect to pay extra on gas in order to take a road trip, we're taking a trip down memory lane to look at the price increases San Diegans were enduring in 1978.
A record-breaking number of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the Fourth of July holiday, according to the American Automobile Association. While those nearly 40 million people can expect to pay extra on gas in order to take a road trip, we're taking a trip down memory lane to look at the price increases San Diegans were enduring in 1978.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.
Extreme heat and high surf in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this week, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
Dressed head to toe in hazmat suits, the Surfrider Foundation is speaking out against plans to build a Tijuana River Campground in a big way.
Police in El Cajon were searching for hit-and-run drivers in two separate crashes early Tuesday morning, one of which left a pedestrian seriously hurt.
A suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a scuffle with officers Tuesday morning in San Diego's North Park neighborhood, police said.
Dr. Melanie Palm MD, director of Art of Skin MD, offers lots of useful preventative tips to keep you and your family sun-safe this summer!
Dr. Melanie Palm MD, director of Art of Skin MD, offers lots of useful preventative tips to keep you and your family sun-safe this summer!
A fiery crash that killed a man on state Route 76 in Bonsall and was originally believed to be a single-vehicle crash in fact involved another driver, officials said.
There is no shortage of summer fun in San Diego. Exploring Americas’s finest city is exciting whether you’ve grown up here or are just visiting.