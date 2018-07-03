Zip & Zoom on a thrilling ride around the bay on a Patriot Jet Boat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is no shortage of summer fun in San Diego. Exploring Americas’s finest city is exciting whether you’ve grown up here or are just visiting.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs went on a quest to experience the San Diego Bay like never before, calling on Flagship San Diego cruises and events to take our viewers for a live ride.

What better boat to hop aboard than The Patriot Jet Boat just before the 4th of July. This boat twists and turns, zips and zooms at 50 miles per hour.

To meet high demand, the captain is taking people out 7 times a day 7 days a week.