Zip & Zoom on a thrilling ride around the bay on a Patriot Jet B - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zip & Zoom on a thrilling ride around the bay on a Patriot Jet Boat

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There is no shortage of summer fun in San Diego. Exploring Americas’s finest city is exciting whether you’ve grown up here or are just visiting.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs went on a quest to experience the San Diego Bay like never before, calling on Flagship San Diego cruises and events to take our viewers for a live ride.

What better boat to hop aboard than The Patriot Jet Boat just before the 4th of July. This boat twists and turns, zips and zooms at 50 miles per hour.

To meet high demand, the captain is taking people out 7 times a day 7 days a week.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.