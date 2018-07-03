Surfrider Foundation claims Tijuana River Campground is bad idea

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dressed head to toe in hazmat suits, the Surfrider Foundation is speaking out against plans to build a Tijuana River Campground in a big way.

Late last month the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved its 2018/19 budget which includes $4 million or the Tijuana River Valley Campground. The Surfrider Foundation says that repeated dumping of sewage, chemical waste and plastic pollution that travel through the Tijuana River Valley and onto local beaches poses a health and safety threat to the general population, border patrol and Navy — and this is no spot for a campground.

The nearby beaches have been closed for than 60 days of the last year and twice that the number the year before.

The foundation says the County Board of Supervisors should participate in solutions to cleaning our beaches and improving sewage solutions before investing in a campground.