News 8 Throwback: San Diego gas prices 40 years ago will make you weep

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A record-breaking number of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the Fourth of July holiday, according to the American Automobile Association. While those nearly 40 million people can expect to pay extra on gas in order to take a road trip, we're taking a trip down memory lane to look at the price increases San Diegans were enduring in 1978.

Looking back at the very palatable prices, which were under $1 at this time 40 years ago, might bring a tear to your eye when compared with what we're paying at the pump on the day AAA calls "Terrible Tuesday." According to the agency, the nationwide average came in at $2.88 per gallon as of June 20 – a 59 cent increase from a year ago.

See how times have changed with this footage from a report by News 8's Cathy Clark which aired on June 30, 1978:

To view on YouTube, click here.

Of course, here in San Diego we're used to paying more than average. As of Tuesday, a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County cost $3.66 - an increase of more than 76 cents since last year at this time.

With all these numbers flying around and the possibility of a $4 per gallon price tag looming large, we dug through the News 8 archives to see what San Diegans were paying for gas during the Fourth of July holiday season in years past.

It turns out there was a summer price surge at the pump 40 years ago and locals were up in arms over having to pay 72 cents a gallon for full service and 61 cents for self-service. Oh, the good old days!

Click here to see more News 8 Throwback videos.

RELATED COVERAGE