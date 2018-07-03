News 8 Throwback: How San Diego celebrated Fourth of July 40 years ago

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As you probably already know, Wednesday is Independence Day and many San Diegans are celebrating with trips to the beach and backyard BBQs. But before we get to the fireworks, we wanted to take a look back at how locals spent Fourth of July in years past.
When it comes to July Fourth in San Diego, Coronado has always been one of the best places in the county to celebrate. In 1975, it was America's 199th birthday and 40,000 folks lined Orange Avenue to see the parade.
It was one of the largest in the country according to Gene Gleeson in this News 8 report:
Just a few years later Coronado's Fourth of July Parade was held for the 30th time. Of course, News 8 was there to see the 177 entries parade down Orange Avenue.
Check out Cathy Clark's report from the parade 1978:
Also in 1978, the Navy concert band entertained Fourth of July crowds at Balboa Park while Mayor Pete Wilson and U.S. Congressman Bob Wilson attended the Tierrasanta parade.
News 8 reporter Judy Elfenbein covered the events held on July 2, 1978:
Not to be outdone, the San Diego Padres presented a big fireworks show at San Diego Stadium on July 5, 1978 following their game.
News 8 was there to capture the excited fans and the bright lights:
