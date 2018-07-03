Off-duty ICE agent charged in road rage incident

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - An off-duty federal ICE agent who allegedly pulled a gun on a motorist as they scuffled during a road rage encounter in Otay Mesa pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of battery and child endangerment.

William Brickett -- who is out of custody on $8,000 bail -- was arrested May 18 in connection with the run-in on Dennery Road near Palm Avenue and Interstate 805.

Police said Brickett and his alleged victim, Ray Drayton, threatened each other while driving, then got out of their vehicles and started grappling.

Drayton saw that Brickett had a gun and tried to grab it so he could throw it aside, but Brickett allegedly pulled it out of its holster and pointed it at him.

Brickett allegedly backed away and got out his wallet to identify himself as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, but was arrested when police arrived at the scene.

The defendant faces a year in jail if convicted, according to Tanya Sierra of the District Attorney's Office.

