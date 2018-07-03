Mother and daughter found hidden in car at Otay Mesa border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a mother and daughter hidden in the convertible compartment of a sports car at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Tuesday.
An off-duty federal ICE agent who allegedly pulled a gun on a motorist as they scuffled during a road rage encounter in Otay Mesa pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of battery and child endangerment.
A record-breaking number of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the Fourth of July holiday, according to the American Automobile Association. While those nearly 40 million people can expect to pay extra on gas in order to take a road trip, we're taking a trip down memory lane to look at the price increases San Diegans were enduring in 1978.
A record-breaking number of Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home over the Fourth of July holiday, according to the American Automobile Association. While those nearly 40 million people can expect to pay extra on gas in order to take a road trip, we're taking a trip down memory lane to look at the price increases San Diegans were enduring in 1978.
As the San Diego County Fair winds down, News 8 wanted to congratulate and showcase some of the blue ribbon winning chefs and bakers.
San Diego County health officials Monday advised gay and bisexual men, homeless individuals and people with compromised immune systems that they could be at an increased risk for shigellosis, an intestinal disease.
An active-duty sailor was found dead in his barracks room Monday, the Naval Medical Center San Diego reported. The Navy is working to determine the cause of death.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.
Extreme heat and high surf in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this week, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
Dressed head to toe in hazmat suits, the Surfrider Foundation is speaking out against plans to build a Tijuana River Campground in a big way.
Police in El Cajon were searching for hit-and-run drivers in two separate crashes early Tuesday morning, one of which left a pedestrian seriously hurt.