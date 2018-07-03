California Laws: Are any fireworks legal in San Diego? - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California Laws: Are any fireworks legal in San Diego?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Roadside fireworks stands have sparked a debate ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

The confusion is attributed to if it is okay to set off fireworks in San Diego and/or across California.

In fact, you can legally buy fireworks in certain parts of California, but you can’t legally set them off everywhere. On Tuesday, San Diego Fire Rescue reminded residents that fireworks are absolutely banned in San Diego as well as the entire county.

According to fire marshal Doug Perry of San Diego Fire Rescue, “There should be none of this [fireworks] being purchased. None of it should be sold, and for sure none of it should be being used.”

Statewide there is a ban on the following fireworks:

  • Sky rockets
  • Bottle rockets
  • Roman candles
  • Aerial shells
  • Firecrackers

There is a list of so-called “safe and sane” fireworks which can be purchased in some parts of the state – though they cannot be legally used everything. Firefighters have warned the public on the danger of consumer fireworks. “You can have severe burns. You can actually have hands that get blown off. Fingers blown off. This is nothing to play with,” said Perry.

Also, fireworks pose a wildfire danger. “The brush is worse than it has been in five years. You get some wind now, you have an uncontrollable brush fire vegetation fire,” Perry said. He further said that laws have been on the books for decades, yet every year residents claim they did not know about them.

Instead of the taking risks, the fire department said it just wants folks to go to some of the professional fireworks shows across the San Diego County.

RELATED

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

    Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:20:31 GMT

    A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask. The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. 

     

    A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask. The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. 

     

  • Carlsbad Man's Encounter with a Bear: Sometimes you get the bear

    Carlsbad Man's Encounter with a Bear: Sometimes you get the bear

    A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life. 

     

    A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life. 

     

  • Your Stories: Final honor for homeless former Marine

    Your Stories: Final honor for homeless former Marine

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:53:11 GMT

    News 8 has an update on a story we first brought you last week about a homeless former Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deryck Bacon's widow reached out for help because she wanted her husband buried with honor. And several San Diego groups answered the call. 

     

    News 8 has an update on a story we first brought you last week about a homeless former Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deryck Bacon's widow reached out for help because she wanted her husband buried with honor. And several San Diego groups answered the call. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.