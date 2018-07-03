California Laws: Are any fireworks legal in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Roadside fireworks stands have sparked a debate ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

The confusion is attributed to if it is okay to set off fireworks in San Diego and/or across California.

In fact, you can legally buy fireworks in certain parts of California, but you can’t legally set them off everywhere. On Tuesday, San Diego Fire Rescue reminded residents that fireworks are absolutely banned in San Diego as well as the entire county.

According to fire marshal Doug Perry of San Diego Fire Rescue, “There should be none of this [fireworks] being purchased. None of it should be sold, and for sure none of it should be being used.”

Statewide there is a ban on the following fireworks:

Sky rockets

Bottle rockets

Roman candles

Aerial shells

Firecrackers

There is a list of so-called “safe and sane” fireworks which can be purchased in some parts of the state – though they cannot be legally used everything. Firefighters have warned the public on the danger of consumer fireworks. “You can have severe burns. You can actually have hands that get blown off. Fingers blown off. This is nothing to play with,” said Perry.

Also, fireworks pose a wildfire danger. “The brush is worse than it has been in five years. You get some wind now, you have an uncontrollable brush fire vegetation fire,” Perry said. He further said that laws have been on the books for decades, yet every year residents claim they did not know about them.

Instead of the taking risks, the fire department said it just wants folks to go to some of the professional fireworks shows across the San Diego County.

