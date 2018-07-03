Cold Case: Man found guilty of killing his friend in 1986 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cold Case: Man found guilty of killing his friend in 1986

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the October 1986 stabbing death of an acquaintance, whose body was discovered in a Lemon Grove field.

Stacy Littleton, 53, faces 26 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 6 in the death of 20-year-old Cyrus Jefferson.

Investigators initially determined that Littleton and Jefferson had been together on Oct. 11, 1986, driving around in the victim's car.

The car was found in East County, and Littleton was arrested on suspicion of killing Jefferson, but the District Attorney's Office initially declined to file charges, citing insufficient evidence.

At the urging of Jefferson's sister, sheriff's cold-case investigators reopened the case last year.

A detective came across a black glove found near the victim's arm and DNA testing not available in 1986 showed strong matches to both Littleton and Jefferson, leading to the defendant being re-booked on the murder charge.

Defense attorney Jane Kinsey said Littleton had no motive to kill his friend.

 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

    Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:20:31 GMT

    A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask. The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. 

     

    A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask. The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. 

     

  • Carlsbad Man's Encounter with a Bear: Sometimes you get the bear

    Carlsbad Man's Encounter with a Bear: Sometimes you get the bear

    A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life. 

     

    A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life. 

     

  • Your Stories: Final honor for homeless former Marine

    Your Stories: Final honor for homeless former Marine

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:53:11 GMT

    News 8 has an update on a story we first brought you last week about a homeless former Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deryck Bacon's widow reached out for help because she wanted her husband buried with honor. And several San Diego groups answered the call. 

     

    News 8 has an update on a story we first brought you last week about a homeless former Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deryck Bacon's widow reached out for help because she wanted her husband buried with honor. And several San Diego groups answered the call. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.