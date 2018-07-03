Rare litter of Mexican gray wolf pups born in Julian - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rare litter of Mexican gray wolf pups born in Julian

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The California Wolf Center welcomed some extra special bundles of joy recently. A litter of seven critically endangered Mexican gray wolf pups were born at the center in Julian this spring. 

With less than 120 left in the U.S., the rare puppies are definitely a cause for celebration.  

For more than 20 years, the center has played a key role in a bi-national effort to prevent the species from going extinct.  

"We are one of the largest participants in the Mexican wolf species survival plan, which is a captive breeding program for these rare animals," said the California Wolf Center's Director of Operations Erin Hunt. "And it's a huge honor for us to care for them here and we're so excited to welcome the new additions to the recovery program." 

The litter joins more than 20 other wolves at the center, many of which are also part of the Mexican wolf species survival plan.  

See below for pictures of the beautiful pups:  

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

    Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:20:31 GMT

    A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask. The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. 

     

    A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask. The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. 

     

  • Carlsbad Man's Encounter with a Bear: Sometimes you get the bear

    Carlsbad Man's Encounter with a Bear: Sometimes you get the bear

    A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life. 

     

    A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life. 

     

  • Your Stories: Final honor for homeless former Marine

    Your Stories: Final honor for homeless former Marine

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:53:11 GMT

    News 8 has an update on a story we first brought you last week about a homeless former Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deryck Bacon's widow reached out for help because she wanted her husband buried with honor. And several San Diego groups answered the call. 

     

    News 8 has an update on a story we first brought you last week about a homeless former Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deryck Bacon's widow reached out for help because she wanted her husband buried with honor. And several San Diego groups answered the call. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.