Be Warned: Don't drink and drive this 4th of July holiday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Local law enforcement agencies urged residents Tuesday to avoid drinking and driving over the Fourth of July holiday, when stepped- up patrols will be out in force searching for impaired motorists.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies will conduct increased patrols throughout the county on Wednesday, and advised residents that drivers can be arrested for being under the influence of marijuana or prescription drugs, not just alcohol.

"There's no excuse for impaired driving," Sheriff Bill Gore said. "Have a safe Fourth of July and don't drink and drive."

The sheriff's department asked anyone who does drink on the national holiday to have a designated driver or use public transportation.

Chula Vista police also planned to deploy additional officers on "DUI saturation patrols."

"Drinking and driving is dangerous, even if you're `just buzzed' or drug impaired," according to the Chula Vista Police Department. "When you drive impaired, you risk the lives and safety of those riding with you and around you. You also risk a big hit on your wallet. A first time DUI arrest could cost you up to $10,000 -- which includes attorney fees, fines, very high insurance rates, car towing, an alcohol/drug education treatment program and lost time at work, not to mention jail time, years on probation, the loss of your vehicle and driver's license.

"A final statistic to remember: drunk-driving deaths are 100-percent preventable."

