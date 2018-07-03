Zevely Zone: Ordering a round at San Diego's secret bar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: Ordering a round at San Diego's secret bar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you have never heard of The Noble Experiment - that's the whole point. It's a secret bar with no sign out front.

You can't even call to make a reservation by phone.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff takes us to one of the top "speakeasies" in the world.

But first, he has to find it...

The Noble Experiment accepts reservations one week in advance online. For more info, click here.

