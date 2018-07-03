Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask.
The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. A San Diego County Credit Union branch is located at the address, just west of SDCCU Stadium.
The suspect gave a demand note to a teller and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Zwibel said.
The man was described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a white helmet with a white surgical mask, a black T-shirt and jeans.
He remained at large as of late afternoon, Zwibel said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask. The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel.
A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life.
A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life.
News 8 has an update on a story we first brought you last week about a homeless former Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deryck Bacon's widow reached out for help because she wanted her husband buried with honor. And several San Diego groups answered the call.
If you have never heard of The Noble Experiment - that's the whole point. It's a secret bar with no sign out front.
Local law enforcement agencies urged residents Tuesday to avoid drinking and driving over the Fourth of July holiday, when stepped- up patrols will be out in force searching for impaired motorists.
The California Wolf Center welcomed some extra special bundles of joy recently. A litter of seven critically endangered Mexican gray wolf pups were born at the center in Julian this spring.
San Diego Gas & Electric is distributing roughly $7.5 million in bill credits to reward electric vehicle drivers for reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, the utility announced Tuesday.
A man was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the October 1986 stabbing death of an acquaintance, whose body was discovered in a Lemon Grove field.
The United States marks 242 years as an independent nation as it celebrates the 4th of July with fireworks, food and music. Check out 4th of July firework events around San Diego.
An iconic East County landmark is celebrating a big birthday. Lemon Grove's Big Lemon turns 90 on Wednesday. The city naturally celebrated with a party on Tuesday, and News 8's photojournalist Eric Swanson has a look at all the fun and the makeover given to Lady Lemon.