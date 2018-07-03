Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask.

The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. A San Diego County Credit Union branch is located at the address, just west of SDCCU Stadium.

The suspect gave a demand note to a teller and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Zwibel said.

The man was described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a white helmet with a white surgical mask, a black T-shirt and jeans.

He remained at large as of late afternoon, Zwibel said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

    Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:20:31 GMT

    A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask. The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. 

     

    A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask. The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. 

     

  • Carlsbad Man's Encounter with a Bear: Sometimes you get the bear

    Carlsbad Man's Encounter with a Bear: Sometimes you get the bear

    A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life. 

     

    A Carlsbad man goes toe to toe with a bear and lives to tell the tale. Johnny Bolton said the wild animal ripped the padlock off the front door to his Tahoe cabin just a day after another bear broke in. This time he was home. News 8's photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us how a simple Karate move may have saved his life. 

     

  • Your Stories: Final honor for homeless former Marine

    Your Stories: Final honor for homeless former Marine

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:53:11 GMT

    News 8 has an update on a story we first brought you last week about a homeless former Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deryck Bacon's widow reached out for help because she wanted her husband buried with honor. And several San Diego groups answered the call. 

     

    News 8 has an update on a story we first brought you last week about a homeless former Marine killed in a hit-and-run accident. Deryck Bacon's widow reached out for help because she wanted her husband buried with honor. And several San Diego groups answered the call. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.