Man wearing helmet, surgical mask robs Mission Valley bank

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A Mission Valley bank was robbed Tuesday by a man wearing a helmet and a surgical mask.



The robbery was reported at 2:43 p.m. at a bank branch in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway in Mission Valley, according to San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel. A San Diego County Credit Union branch is located at the address, just west of SDCCU Stadium.



The suspect gave a demand note to a teller and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Zwibel said.



The man was described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a white helmet with a white surgical mask, a black T-shirt and jeans.



He remained at large as of late afternoon, Zwibel said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.