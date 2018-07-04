Hundreds of bicyclists "circumnavigate" Coronado

CORONADO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds of bicyclists took over the streets in Coronado Tuesday night as they pedaled their way around the island for the annual Circumnavigate Coronado event.

“Tonight, we get to take back our roads from everyone, and it’s fun,” said Coronado resident, Cheryl Rosander.

Escorted by police, the non-sanctioned cycle around the island began at Star Park – unofficially kicking off the 4th of July holiday.

“We don't live here and we know about the bike ride. Our friends in Arizona know about the bike ride. It's such a tradition for the 4th of July. We are tourists, but to us Coronado means family. Every year we take advantage of the family activities,” said Donna Eagan.

There are stories on how Circumnavigate Coronado began, but some believe it all started when a high school reunion wanted to take a tour around the island. Whatever the reason may be, each year the ride attracts more and more riders.

“I see a lot of people that believe in being safe in Coronado and celebrating the 4th of July,” said Captain Jesus Ochoa, Coronado Police Department.

Parts of the route were blocked to traffic to allow bicyclists to maneuver around the island safely – allowing all to enjoy the views from their two-wheel ride.