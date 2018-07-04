Firefighters make quick work of shed fire in Colina del Sol - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters make quick work of shed fire in Colina del Sol

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters responded in force to a shed fire in the 4100 block of Winona Avenue in Colina Del Sol. The fire fight was made more complex because their were so many items in the front yard making access to the fire difficult.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

