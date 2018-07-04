Where to Celebrate the Fourth: Off-the-beaten path recommendations

(SAN DIEGO) - If you're looking for a less conventional (and less likely to be mobbed with a crowd) place to spend America's birthday, blogger Sugar Jones has plenty of off-the-beaten path recommendations.

Black's Beach - Probably the least-crowded beach in San Diego on the Fourth. It takes takes an adventurous and sometimes-challenging hike to get to this two-mile long secluded beach.

Turnarounds in Carlsbad - Less challenging to get to, and still not as crowded? Excellent! They are accessible via cliffs with trails that seem to go down to the sand, but don’t always. Watch the locals, they know which ones get you down to the beach. Great little surf spot, if your up for some fun on your board!

There are plenty of historic sights across the county to check out if you're just not in the mood to get sandy.

Mormon Battalion - This is an interactive experience paired with documentary-style footage, showing a group of Latter-day Saints march their way from Iowa to San Diego after joining the U.S. Army. The tour concludes with a complimentary antiquated visitor’s photo and a chance to pan for gold.

Heritage County Park - Features the city’s first synagogue, Temple Beth Israel. There’s also a serene hiking trail that ends at the top of a hill with views of the green park below.

San Diego Air & Space Museum - This Smithsonian affiliate boasts interactive exhibits, a 3D/4D movie theater, and the Apollo 9 Command Module spacecraft. There's also a working replica of Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis and artifacts from Amelia Earhart, the Wright Brothers, Neil Armstrong, and Buzz Aldrin.

Carlsbad - Take a pre-historic hike through a volcano in Carlsbad.

