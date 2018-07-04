Grab your tools and grill like a girl!

Why does it seem that many women are intimidated by the idea of cooking on a grill? Maybe it’s because it’s traditionally a guy’s domain. Have you heard people say, “He can’t cook, but he can grill up a storm!”
Listen, sisters, you can take that task on and own it -- it’s just an outdoor oven! Start with the right stuff, like these helpful tools listed here, and it'll sure make it a lot easier. After all, grilling is almost fail-proof.
Take Chef Mareya's word for it -- She's also known as "The Fit Foodie," is a nationally recognized food safety & clean eating expert, an award-winning entrepreneur, television chef, author & inventor. Her mission is to set the record straight on what's on our plates & help everyone take healthy matters into their own hands.
You can cook just about anything, paleo to vegan, pizza to peaches, go around the globe with your spices or even an elegant 3-course meal including dessert, and have it taste amazing within minutes and without a lot of clean-up.
It’s what Chef Mareya like to call the TTFF approach:
So grab your red, white and blue punch, your sassy apron, some sunshine and let the grilling games begin. This is a girl’s playground now! We’re featuring a lot of items created by women who love the girl on grill action, too and you can bet that Chef Mareya will be wearing her ‘Girl on Grill’ apron!
For more from Chef Mayera and about how you too can eat clean, click below!
