Summer's must have items & tips for where to watch fireworks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Whether you're running last minute errands for 4th of July celebrations, or you just want to make sure you have everything needed for the rest of the summer, News 8's Ashley Jacobs calls on lifestyle expert Deanne Good Gustafson to run through the "must have" items for summer.

She also scopes out some of the best spots to watch Big Bay Boom, southern California's largest fireworks display.