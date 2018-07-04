Officials identify woman found dead in downtown San Diego condo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Officials identify woman found dead in downtown San Diego condo

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead under suspicious circumstances at a condominium in downtown San Diego last weekend.

Allyson Mary Rieg, 29, was found unresponsive by her husband at a building in the 700 block of Front Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office said.

Rieg's husband said he provided CPR while waiting for police and fire personnel, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner's Office said on Tuesday that police were investigating the cause and manner of Rieg's death.

Police said Saturday that an initial investigation "could not explain the exact circumstances surrounding (Rieg's) death" and homicide detectives were looking into it as a "suspicious death."

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.