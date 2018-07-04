Officials identify woman found dead in downtown San Diego condo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead under suspicious circumstances at a condominium in downtown San Diego last weekend.
Allyson Mary Rieg, 29, was found unresponsive by her husband at a building in the 700 block of Front Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office said.
Rieg's husband said he provided CPR while waiting for police and fire personnel, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner's Office said on Tuesday that police were investigating the cause and manner of Rieg's death.
Police said Saturday that an initial investigation "could not explain the exact circumstances surrounding (Rieg's) death" and homicide detectives were looking into it as a "suspicious death."
