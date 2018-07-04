Firefighters rescue person trapped in car in City Heights after I-15 crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters had to pull a person out of a car damaged in a multi-car crash on Interstate 15 in City Heights Wednesday.

The crash, which involved at least three vehicles, happened about 11:15 a.m. on northbound I-15 near El Cajon Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Cars blocked the No. 1 and No. 6 lanes of the freeway as a result of the incident, and one car ended up facing the wrong way on the right-hand side of the freeway.

A woman in one of the cars became trapped and was pulled out by fire personnel.

Paramedics took one person to Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego Fire- Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. That person's injuries were described as minor, according to the CHP.