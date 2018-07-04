Fourth of July Flavor: Celebration-worthy restaurants, recipes & - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fourth of July Flavor: Celebration-worthy restaurants, recipes & hacks

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A big part of celebrating Independence Day is the food. Whether, you’re going out, grilling or still deciding, Morning Extra has some last-minute ideas to make your July Fourth meal extra tasty.

Joining Eric on the patio Wednesday were chefs from Miss B’s Coconut Club, Nautilus Tavern and Pillbox Tavern, and Breakfast Republic.

Warning: This segment might make you drool.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.