Countdown to the Big Bay Boom celebration

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Independence Day fireworks displays will be held throughout San Diego County Wednesday night, including what's billed as the largest fireworks display on the West Coast, the Big Bay Boom.



The Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show lights up from the Port of San Diego and can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and the Coronado Ferry Landing beginning at 9 PM.



The Metropolitan Transit System began the day operating on a Sunday schedule, and will add extra trolley service later in the day to accommodate the estimated 250,000 people expected to attend the Big Bay Boom.

Enhanced service on the Sycuan Green Line between SDCCU Stadium and downtown San Diego will begin at 3:22 p.m. Trains will depart every 7 minutes until the start of the show at 9 p.m. On the UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line, trains will depart every 15 minutes throughout the day.



Frequent trolley service will resume on all three trolley lines after the Big Bay Boom concludes.



MTS asked passengers to adjust their departure times before and after the show to account for the crowds.



The North County Transit District will operate most buses on a Sunday schedule. BREEZE Route 408 will operate on a normal schedule.



COASTER and SPRINTER trains will operate on a Saturday schedule, with one change to SPRINTER -- the 11:33 p.m. eastbound train will be cancelled and an eastbound train departing out of Oceanside Transit Center at 12:33 a.m. will be added to allow those returning on the final northbound COASTER out of San Diego to connect with the eastbound SPRINTER.