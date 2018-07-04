Meet Kaaboo Discovery Tour winner: Ray Goren

San Diego Lifeguards say the Fourth of July is their Super Bowl and with over 700,000 people expected to flock to local beaches over the next 3-4 days, it is easy to see why.
Wednesday will be slightly warmer than previous days. Temperatures will remain mostly near or below average throughout the County. Onshore flow will regulate temperatures along the coastal and inland communities.
The Kaaboo music festival returns to Del Mar in September with performances from Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry and Kaaboo Discovery Tour winner Ray Goren.
The Fourth of July marks the last day of the San Diego County Fair. The fireworks show begins at 9:00 p.m. and gates to the fair are open until midnight.
Independence Day fireworks displays will be held throughout San Diego County Wednesday night, including what's billed as the largest fireworks display on the West Coast, the Big Bay Boom.
A big part of celebrating Independence Day is the food. Whether, you’re going out, grilling or still deciding, Morning Extra has some last-minute ideas to make your July Fourth meal extra tasty.
Firefighters had to pull a person out of a car damaged in a multi-car crash on Interstate 15 in City Heights Wednesday. The crash, which involved at least three vehicles, happened about 11:15 a.m. on northbound I-15 near El Cajon Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead under suspicious circumstances at a condominium in downtown San Diego last weekend.
As you probably already know, Wednesday is Independence Day and many San Diegans are celebrating with trips to the beach and backyard BBQs. But before we get to the fireworks, we wanted to take a look back at how locals spent Fourth of July in years past.