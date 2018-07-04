Meet Kaaboo Discovery Tour winner: Ray Goren

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Kaaboo music festival returns to Del Mar in September with performances from Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry and Kaaboo Discovery Tour winner Ray Goren.

One of Ray’s songs plays in the video above and he joined Morning Extra to talk about winning the contest and getting to perform with big name artists later this summer.

Hear the full-length version of Ray's song “Feels Like Summer” here:

To view on YouTube, click here.

Kaaboo will take place Sept. 14 – 16, click here for more information.

