Farewell to the San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Fourth of July marks the last day of the San Diego County Fair.

The fireworks show begins at 9:00 p.m. and gates to the fair are open until midnight.

Annie Pierce, a San Diego County Fair spokesperson, said there's typically a rush of people arriving at the fair between the late afternoon and early evening hours. Pierce advises anyone who plans to come to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Wednesday to arrive as early as possible to avoid the rush of people coming for the Fourth of July festivities. Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

Check the News 8 Microclimate Forecast as you head out to the fair.