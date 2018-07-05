Dressing up like a cow Tuesday gets you free Chick-fil-A

Here's a time where you shouldn't be chicken about dressing up like a cow.
Tuesday is Chick-fil-A's 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which the chicken chain describes as its largest single-day customer appreciation event.
For sporting cow spots, waving a cow bell or dressing "udderly crazy," customers will be rewarded with free food at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. The giveaway is from the time restaurants open through 7 p.m.
Cow-clad customers have the choice of nearly every item on the Chick-fil-A menu except for salads.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from a Chick-fil-A in Clairemont where you can bite into a free meal for cow appreciation day!
“Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or breakfast favorite, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit,” according to a news release. “Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume.”
Expect long lines and crowds of chicken lovers for the annual event. Last year, 1.8 million participated, the company estimated.
You don't have to dress from "head-to-hoof" to get the freebie. Cow accessories count.
Find inspiration for costumes at www.cowappreciationday.com and look for more ideas including printable cow spots and masks on Pinterest.
Earn freebies from Chick-fil-A year-round without dressing up by downloading and using the Chick-fil-A One smartphone app. With the app, you can order ahead — though not on Cow Appreciation Day if you want a freebie — and every purchase brings you closer to a free treat. You'll also get a freebie the month of your birthday.
Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.
