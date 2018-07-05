(SAN DIEGO) - The McAlister Institute will hold its 6th annual 5K Walk for Sobriety on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at NTC Park at Liberty Station with check-in and registration beginning at 8 a.m. All proceeds from the Walk for Sobriety benefit McAlister Institute, one of San Diego's leading resources for individuals and families impacted by addiction.

The Walk is an opportunity to bring help and hope to thousands of individuals and families braving the unforgiving cycle of addiction,celebrating a clean and sober lifestyle and honors McAlister Institute’s 41 years in the community.

The Walk for Sobriety is a positive way to increase awareness and support the power of recovery. Walkers, runners, and online supporters will help us send this powerful message on the day of the walk by wearing the number of days they—or their loved ones—have been clean and sober and what it means to them. And in response to community requests, this year’s event will include the addition of a timed run.

Registration is $35 per adult and $5 per child (ages 12 and under), and registration fee for timed runners is $45. Click here to register or for more details.