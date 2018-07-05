(SAN DIEGO) - The McAlister Institute will hold its 6th annual 5K Walk for Sobriety on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at NTC Park at Liberty Station with check-in and registration beginning at 8 a.m. All proceeds from the Walk for Sobriety benefit McAlister Institute, one of San Diego's leading resources for individuals and families impacted by addiction.
The Walk is an opportunity to bring help and hope to thousands of individuals and families braving the unforgiving cycle of addiction,celebrating a clean and sober lifestyle and honors McAlister Institute’s 41 years in the community.
The Walk for Sobriety is a positive way to increase awareness and support the power of recovery. Walkers, runners, and online supporters will help us send this powerful message on the day of the walk by wearing the number of days they—or their loved ones—have been clean and sober and what it means to them. And in response to community requests, this year’s event will include the addition of a timed run.
Registration is $35 per adult and $5 per child (ages 12 and under), and registration fee for timed runners is $45. Click here to register or for more details.
Do you like snakes? There will be thousands of snakes, geckos, lizards, frogs, turtles and supplies on sale this weekend at the Concourse Civic Center!
Surfrider Foundation San Diego, I Love a Clean San Diego and San Diego Coastkeeper will lead annual post-Fourth of July cleanups at four beaches.
High surf and extreme heat in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
A suspected drunk driver damaged a school fence and crashed a car Thursday after leading police on a chase through Lemon Grove, according to California Highway Patrol.
As you probably already know, Wednesday is Independence Day and many San Diegans are celebrating with trips to the beach and backyard BBQs. But before we get to the fireworks, we wanted to take a look back at how locals spent Fourth of July in years past.
Building high pressure will bring hot weather into the region Thursday through the weekend. Friday will be the warmest day as the high pressure strengthens.
San Diego law enforcement agencies urged everyone to avoid drinking and driving over the Fourth of July holiday, when stepped- up patrols will be out in force searching for impaired motorists.
Several hundred thousand people gathered in downtown San Diego Wednesday night to watch the 18th annual Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom Fourth of July fireworks show.