The Super Reptile Show is coming to San Diego

(SAN DIEGO) - The largest reptile show in the world, is returning to the Concourse Civic Center for two big days of education, fun and excitement for the entire family coming up this weekend, July 7th and 8th. The Reptile Super Show is a fun and educational environment for the reptile enthusiast in your family, promoting conservation through education and captive breeding.

Do you like snakes? There will be thousands of snakes, geckos, lizards, frogs, turtles and supplies on sale this weekend. The show will cover over 100,000 sq.ft. of reptile, amphibians, turtles, supplies, cages, lights, supplements, educational workshops, and more. Learn from professional reptile breeders from around the world

Tickets at the door, $14 for adults and $9 for kids. Get more info right here!