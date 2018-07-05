Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pickup and a pedestrian in the East County.



It happened Thursday morning along Interstate 8, just south of Lake Jennings Park Road in Lakeside.



Police say the driver was going about 45 miles-per-hour when he hit a man standing in the middle of the street, dressed in all black.



That man, who we've learned was 27-years-old, died at the scene.



The incident is under investigation, avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.