Weekend to bring high heat, high surf in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - High surf and extreme heat in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
A high pressure system was expected to strengthen Thursday and Friday and send temperatures soaring for the weekend, prompting the NWS to issue an excessive heat warning for San Diego County on Friday running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Evening temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s Thursday in inland San Diego County, spiking to 105 in Escondido and 108 in El Cajon on Friday. Ramona was expected to see weather as hot at 111 degrees Friday.
An increase in moisture will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon through Saturday in some regions, the NWS predicted.
High surf from Hurricane Fabio, currently located about 850 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, was expected to create strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions.
The NWS placed San Diego County beaches under a high surf advisory, which went into effect 6 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until 9 p.m. Friday.
Surf levels of 6-8 feet and as high as 10 feet will be possible in Orange and northern San Diego counties, forecasters said.
Building high pressure will bring hot weather into the region Thursday through the weekend. Friday will be the warmest day as the high pressure strengthens.
