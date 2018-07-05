Driver crashes car into side of house in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver crashes car into side of house in Santee

SANTEE (CNS) - An investigation is underway into what caused a driver to crash a car into the side of a house in Santee.
   
No one was hurt in the crash, which happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Via Nina, off Cuyamaca Street, said San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Karla Menzies.
   
The driver was described by a 911 caller as a man in his 20s, Menzies said.
   
She said the driver and passenger were unhurt, and no injuries to the occupants of the home were reported.

