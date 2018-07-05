18th Annual Day at the Beach for Special Surfers around San Diego

Authorities released the name of a 38-year-old Navy veteran killed last weekend in a predawn motorcycle crash that also seriously injured a motorist on state Route 94 in Oak Park.
Summer is the perfect time to try something new, give back and enjoy family time together. A local church is helping you check all of those elements off your summer to-do list.
Surfrider Foundation San Diego, I Love a Clean San Diego and San Diego Coastkeeper led the annual post-Fourth of July cleanups at four beaches Thursday.
High surf and extreme heat in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
An investigation is underway into what caused a driver to crash a car into the side of a house in Santee.
Building high pressure will bring hot weather into the region Thursday through the weekend. Friday will be the warmest day as the high pressure strengthens.
Do you like snakes? There will be thousands of snakes, geckos, lizards, frogs, turtles and supplies on sale this weekend at the Concourse Civic Center!
The McAlister Institute will hold its 6th annual 5K Walk for Sobriety on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at NTC Park at Liberty Station!
A suspected drunk driver damaged a school fence and crashed a car Thursday after leading police on a chase through Lemon Grove, according to California Highway Patrol.
As you probably already know, Wednesday is Independence Day and many San Diegans are celebrating with trips to the beach and backyard BBQs. But before we get to the fireworks, we wanted to take a look back at how locals spent Fourth of July in years past.