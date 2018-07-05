18th Annual Day at the Beach for Special Surfers around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Summer is the perfect time to try something new, give back and enjoy family time together.

A local church is helping you check all of those elements off your summer to-do list. The Rock Church partners with Windansea Surf Club to host the upcoming Day at The Beach to benefit challenged athletes Saturday, July 14, 2018.

This is an event that continues to grow in popularity and they are always in need of volunteers and donations.

In addition to preparing for that event, The Rock Church is also hosting free family movie nights where your children's favorite films come to life through food, activities and more.

There are still plenty of Summer Camp openings and The Rock Academy camp director has the dos and don'ts every parent should keep in mind when registering their kids for camps.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your guide to the summer fun.