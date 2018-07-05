Motorcyclist killed in possible DUI crash was Navy veteran

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name of a 38-year-old Navy veteran killed last weekend in a predawn motorcycle crash that also seriously injured a motorist on state Route 94 in Oak Park.



Jason Bullock of San Diego was riding to the east near Federal Boulevard shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when his two-wheeler struck a disabled Honda sedan that had crashed into a center-divider wall and come to rest across two lanes on the freeway, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.



The motorcycle also hit two other vehicles whose drivers had stopped to help the driver of the Honda, the California Highway Patrol reported.



Bullock was thrown onto the roadway, suffering severe head trauma and other injuries. Medics took him to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead.



The driver of the Honda was partially inside the damaged car when Bullock's motorcycle plowed into it, CHP public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment of severe leg trauma.



Investigators are working to determine whether the woman, whose name has not been released, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, Sanchez said.