Cave Rescue: Ideas on how to rescue the Thailand cave soccer team

FILE - In this July 3, 2018, file image taken from video provided by the Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page, the boys smile as Thai Navy SEAL medic help injured children inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand. (Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP, File)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Rescuers in Thailand have been working tirelessly to remove a youth soccer team from a flooded cave.

The young soccer players and their coach have been trapped nearly two miles deep in a system of linked chambers inside the cave in Northern Thailand since June 23rd. Divers discovered them alive almost ten days later.

Dr. Pat Abbott is a San Diego geologist and cave expert. He received his doctoral dissertation in Texas for studding caves, and was stuck in one.

“How much time we have depends on how rainy is the monsoon season is going to be,” he said. Rescuers have been racing against time to get out the 12 soccer players and their coach.

Emergency workers have pumped out the excess water trying to bring the levels down, but at one point, volunteers accidentally pumped water back into cave. Crews have also drilled through rocks to make room for hoses, which have already removed more than 31 million gallons of water.

“They are half-a-mile below the ground surface. There are over two miles in passages that go up, down and around. So how do you get somebody out from that deep in the earth when they are now weak, they don't know how to swim – even the world's best professionals have a hard time doing it,” said Dr. Abbott.

Doctors have been treating and feeding the young team ages 11 to 16 and their coach. They are also teaching them how swim and wear dive masks in case they have to make the dangerous attempt to swim out of the dark and narrow cavern.

They currently have two choices: 1) they can try to get out now by pairing up with a skilled diver through the daunting nearly six-hour round trip trek, or 2) wait for months in hopes the water subsides.

Engineers have been working to install a cable to allow they boys to speak to rescuers and their families. Divers have been transporting food, supplies and first aid into the caves.

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said Wednesday that the team may not all be extracted at the same time depending on their health. He said authorities will evaluate their readiness each day and if there is any risk will not proceed.