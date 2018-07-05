Cave Rescue: Ideas on how to rescue the Thailand cave soccer team

More than 1,493 pounds of trash and recycling were collected Thursday during the Surfrider Foundation San Diego's annual post-Fourth of July beach cleanups, the nonprofit announced.
U.S. authorities say border arrests fell 18 percent in June from a month earlier to the lowest levels since February.
A house in the South Bay is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. In Thursday's Your Stories Investigation, residents told News 8 they are fed up with a house they claimed is ruining their neighborhood and called it an eyesore.
Rescuers in Thailand have been working tirelessly to remove a youth soccer team from a flooded cave.
Some immigrant U.S. Army reservists and recruits who enlisted in the military with a promised path to citizenship are being abruptly discharged, the Associated Press has learned.
High surf and extreme heat in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Authorities released the name of a 38-year-old Navy veteran killed last weekend in a predawn motorcycle crash that also seriously injured a motorist on state Route 94 in Oak Park.
Summer is the perfect time to try something new, give back and enjoy family time together. A local church is helping you check all of those elements off your summer to-do list.